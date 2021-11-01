Win Stuff
LPD warn residents of scam call

A new scam call is circulating the City of Laurel.
A new scam call is circulating the City of Laurel.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local law enforcement agency is cracking down on scam calls.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says a new scam call is hitting Laurel. He says scammers are calling Laurel residents asking for donations for the local police department.

“We’re not doing this,” Cox said. “This is not something that the Laurel Police Department is doing and I also checked with the local president of the Fraternal Order of Police and they are not involved in any fundraising of this sort.”

We’re told the phone numbers appear to be local, meaning the scammers may manipulate the numbers to look like a Laurel area code. However, Cox says LPD will never call asking for donations.

“We don’t call asking for donations, we don’t call saying that we’re going to arrest you if you don’t pay your fine right now,” Cox said. “The power company doesn’t do that, the water department doesn’t do that, it’s over and over and over and over. If somebody’s on the phone asking for money, you need to be skeptical 100% of the time.”

Cox adds if you do receive one of these calls, either hang up or ask for more information to see if it checks out.

“Take a number where you can actually call these people back,” Cox said. “If they’re legitimate, they will not mind. And then call your local police department... and find out if it’s true that your money is going to where you think it’s going.”

Cox also encourages people to report these calls to LPD by calling (601) 425-4711.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

