Look for crisper, cooler days ahead

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – Good evening, Pine Belt!

Sunday, what can you say? Beautiful, with pretty much clear skies. The high temperature was 72 degrees, with a low temperature of 48 degrees expected Sunday night.

Monday remains nice, with just a smidgen of cloud. Monday’s high temperature will come in at a high of 74 degrees and a low of 49 degrees.

Tuesday looks like more of the same, a bit of cloud with a high of 74 degrees and a low of 49 degrees.

Wednesday brings with it a front moving through sections of Mississippi, and with that front comes the slightest chance of rain that night.

Look for a high temperature of 70, with the low of 49 degrees Wednesday night.

Thursday, the possibility for precip zips up to 40 percent, as temperatures fall. Expect a high of 66 degrees with a low Thursday night of 47 degrees.

As the cold front moves through the Pine Belt, we can expect lower temperatures as cooler air returns.

Friday will be cloudy with highs in the low-60s and lows in the upper-40s.

Saturday and Sunday should be a pose-for-a-picture fall days, with high temperatures in the low-60s and lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Thank you for tuning into WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather team

.Good evening, Pine Belt!

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.