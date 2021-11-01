Laurel Kiwanis Club donates flashcards to area 3rd-graders

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Each year, the Laurel Kiwanis Club makes it a mission to donate educational materials to every third-grade student in the city and county each year.

“They’re division and multiplication flashcards,” said Rhonda Gilbert, Laurel Kiwanis Club secretary. “And they are always so excited to get those every time we give them out and we are very proud to be able to do that.”

Laurel Christian Lower School’s third-graders are the latest to get the cards.

“It’s such a help to them as they’re learning their multiplication facts, they’re learning how to do division at the third-grade level,” said Gerald Henderson, Laurel Christian Lower School principal. “That’s such a critical age in their development especially in relation to math.”

The goal of the flashcard donations: Enhance the learning experience for the kids.

“Our mission statement with Kiwanis is to improve the world and our communities one child at a time,” said Scott Cooley, Laurel Kiwanis Club president-elect. “So for us, this is just an opportunity to give back to our community.

“This is a time for us to help children with their education.”

Kiwanis Club officials say it costs about $5,000 to purchase the cards each year, which means it depends almost entirely on its annual ‘All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Day’ fundraiser.

“All of our money is raised basically through Pancake Day,” said Randy Smith, Laurel Kiwanis Club president. “We really don’t have any other fundraisers through the year, so this is really our one big event.”

Pancake Day was canceled last year due to the pandemic, making this year’s event even more important.

“We really need a good turnout this year to make up for not being able to raise those funds last year,” Gilbert said.

Pancake Day is set for Dec. 4. Tickets are $10 each.

For information on how to purchase tickets ahead of the event, call (601) 433-3063.

