JCSD looking for stolen ATV

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a stolen green Honda Rancher ATV.

According to JCSD, The ATV was stolen from a residence on Ovett-Petal Road in the past weeks.

The owner captured an image of a GMC SUV on his property on October 19. It is unknown if this vehicle is associated with the ATV theft.

Anyone with information on the stolen ATV or the GMC SUV is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.