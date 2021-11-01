Win Stuff
JCSD getting new equipment soon

New equipment is coming for the Jones County Sheriff's Department.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New equipment may be coming to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

JCSD applied for the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security grant. We’re told it’s a $22,000 dollar reimbursable grant.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department officials say the grant will be used to purchase two ballistic shields, 81 tourniquets, 58 individual first aid kits, 24 digital cameras and one digital camera.

“The shields is for volatile situations,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Sometimes you get into a situation out here on the street where you need a shield. If you have somebody holed up in a house or maybe somebody shooting at you... the shield is utilized to protect your deputy... At any given time we have to take pictures, and we have to utilize our cell phones most of the time to take a picture and then download it, and with these cameras, we can just upload them to the computer.”

The equipment will be used by JCSD deputies, investigators and narcotics agents.

