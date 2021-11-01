HPD investigating possible hit-and-run

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The death of a 32-year-old Hattiesburg woman currently is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run by Hattiesburg police.

HPD started a death investigation Sunday morning after a passerby discovered a woman’s body on the side of the roadway near the intersection of Campbell and Gunninson drives in Hattiesburg,.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner, Lisa Klem identified the woman as Bobbie-Jo McSwain of Hattiesburg.

Police said they were awaiting the results of an autopsy before determining the cause of death.

HPD is asking any one with any information about the incident so asked to please contact the Hattiesburg police to Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP

