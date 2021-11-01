Hattiesburg man charged in Sunday burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday, Oct. 31, Hattiesburg police charged 20-year-old Blaine Bridges in an ongoing burglary investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary at Park Place Apartments around 2 a.m.

As the investigation progressed, they learned the suspect was an acquaintance of the homeowners.

Bridges was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling.

He was booked into the Forrest County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.