Hattiesburg man charged in Sunday burglary

Hattiesburg police charged 20-year-old Blaine Bridges in an ongoing burglary investigation.
Hattiesburg police charged 20-year-old Blaine Bridges in an ongoing burglary investigation.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday, Oct. 31, Hattiesburg police charged 20-year-old Blaine Bridges in an ongoing burglary investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary at Park Place Apartments around 2 a.m.

As the investigation progressed, they learned the suspect was an acquaintance of the homeowners.

Bridges was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling.

He was booked into the Forrest County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

