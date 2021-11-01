Hattiesburg man charged in Sunday burglary
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday, Oct. 31, Hattiesburg police charged 20-year-old Blaine Bridges in an ongoing burglary investigation.
Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary at Park Place Apartments around 2 a.m.
As the investigation progressed, they learned the suspect was an acquaintance of the homeowners.
Bridges was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling.
He was booked into the Forrest County Detention Center.
