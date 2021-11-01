Win Stuff
Friends of Laurel-Jones County Library hold meeting to discuss upcoming events

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Nov. 11, 2021, friends of the Laurel-Jones County Library System held a general meeting at the Laurel branch library.

The group discussed upcoming events which will be held to benefit the community and review past events as well.

“Harry Potter Day” was a huge success, as well as their Summer Reading Program that draws hundreds of kids to participate in various themed projects.

Karyn Walsh, Director of the Laurel-Jones County Library System, said they are always looking for new ways of keeping the community involved with reading and education.

“We are hoping to start a monthly community event where we bring in different things every month, such as how to water paint, how to sew, different things where our community can come in and just learn things,” Walsh said.

“We’re gearing up for Summer Reading already. We’re booking already into summer, and we are thinking of possibly doing a gala. We’ll have to see how that goes in the spring,” she added.

On Dec. 7, there will be a Veterans Resource Fair from 9 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. which is to benefit both active and retired military personnel and their families.

The group is also looking to dedicate a few computers in their libraries specifically for members of the military.

The library will hold a Christmas Open House on Dec. 17, providing families an opportunity to enjoy crafts, snacks, and books sales.

For more information on how to become a member, you can drop by one of the branch libraries or click here: https://www.laurel.lib.ms.us/friends-of-the-library/

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

