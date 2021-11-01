Fieldhouse setting up new women’s shelter

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the fall and winter months looming, Fieldhouse for the Homeless is working on a new project.

The Loftin House will be a safe shelter for women and children only.

Loacted on Enterprise Road, the house eventually will feature two family rooms and eight bunks.

The house is hosting a few now, but still is undergoing renovations.

