FCSO identifies Brooklyn icehouse burglary suspect, issues warrant

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is wanted in Forrest County after being identified as the person involved in an icehouse burglary in Brooklyn.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Robert Ray Oswalt.

According to FCSO, Oswalt has outstanding felony warrants issued in Forrest County Justice Court for commercial burglary of the “Ice House” next to the Circle K located on U.S. Highway 49 in Brooklyn.

Anyone with information on Oswalt’s whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO by calling (601) 544-7800 and request to speak to an investigator, call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at (601) 582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties, or email Crime Stoppers at crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can also be sent to p3tips.com.

