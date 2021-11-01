Win Stuff
Deputy shot 7 times on domestic call in Oklahoma, survives

By KOCO staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - An Oklahoma deputy is recovering after being shot seven times during a domestic violence call on Friday.

According to the Pottawatomie County sheriff, Deputy Gary Knoles is more worried about his fellow officers than himself.

“(He) wanted to know how everybody is and making sure everybody’s OK,” Sheriff Mike Booth said. “He’s concerned about everybody else.”

Knoles is still hospitalized, after being shot when responding to a domestic call at a home in Pottawatomie County.

What followed was a nearly 10-hour search for Braedon Chesser, the man who allegedly opened fire.

Chesser and his wife were found dead at their home.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is investigating to figure out what happened.

“We have certain tools that we have for our crime scene agents that are able to document the scene, take measurements, do all of those kinds of things, " said Brook Arbeitman, public information officer for OBI. “It’s a very tedious and very detailed operation.”

The sheriff was thankful for the other agencies that came to help when Knoles was hit.

“They came running, instantly, was right there with him when everything went down, had multiple shots fired at them, estimated roughly 40-50 rounds,” Booth said.

Booth says support has poured in from friends, family and from departments across Oklahoma.

“For us, something like this, it gives everybody that extra boost and comfort and helps them to continue to believe in what we’re doing,’ he said.

When Knoles is discharged from the medical center, he will need to be in a wheelchair during his recovery.

An Oklahoma City company has already donated all the supplies that will be needed to build a ramp.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

