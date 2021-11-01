Win Stuff
Covington Co. hospital to get boost from grant dollars

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital will able to boost its digital options after receiving a slice of a federal fund designed to help rural communities provide medical care.

The hospital received more than $162,000 to set up video visits and treatments for primarily low-income patients suffering from chronic conditions, infectious diseases and opioid dependency.

The money comes from a $69 million Federal Communications Commission fund,

