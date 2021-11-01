Miss. AG reports successful operation to protect children from online predators

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch said a cybercrime operation carried out in the week leading up to Halloween was a success.

“Operation Sweet Tooth” led to four arrests for the exploitation or enticement of minors, the execution of five search warrants and multiple ongoing investigations, which may lead to additional arrests.

“My Office is committed to keeping Mississippi’s children safe from those who would harm them physically, mentally and emotionally, and rob them of their innocence,” said Fitch. “I am grateful to the dedicated prosecutors and investigators of this Office and to our partners in local, state and federal law enforcement for their work on this operation and every day to clear the Internet of child predators.”

The operation was carried out in partnership with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office reached out to me for assistance in ‘Operation Sweet Tooth’,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “The attorney general’s office set up at our location, and our deputies assisted the targeting of individuals trying to exploit children on the internet and on social media. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office stands ready to support state or federal agencies to help keep our children safe from these predators.”

According to FCSO Public Information Officer Michael Pol, Forrest County Deputy Investigator Jennifer Washington also helped with the investigations. Pol said Washington is certified by the Internet Crimes Against Children program.

In addition to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the attorney general’s office said it was also grateful to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department, Picayune Police Department, United States Department of Homeland Security, United States Secret Service, Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Mississippi Department of Investigation for their assistance with ‘Operation Sweet Tooth.’

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office manages and operates the Mississippi ICAC Task Force, which was created by the U.S. Department of Justice and works in cooperation with other ICAC Task Forces across the country.

In Fiscal Year 2020, the Mississippi ICAC Task Force received 1,383 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which administers the national CyberTipline.

If you have information about a child being sexually exploited online, please report it to 1-800-843-5678. The hotline is manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also make a report online at www.cybertipline.org.

