Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the of the victim in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified...
Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death
Law enforcement is investigating an early-morning Saturday shooting that left one woman dead...
3 arrested in connection to Lumberton shooting Saturday that left 1 woman dead, another wounded
Witnesses say two people were shot Oct. 23 in this parking lot during a teen party.
Mobile-Bouie residents demand answers in teen shootings
A kitchen fire started by a cooking accident had Hattiesburg firefighters hurrying to the 200...
Cooking accident leads to serious kitchen fire
Hattiesburg police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old Hattiesburg woman.
HPD investigating possible hit-and-run

Latest News

Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
LIVE: World leaders take center stage at climate talks
LIVE: White House COVID-19 briefing