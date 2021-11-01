A24 movie to be filmed in Jackson looking to cast extras

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Inspection”, an A24 movie based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton, is set to be filmed in the Jackson/Pearl area.

The film stars Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope, and casting directors are looking for extras to play military cadets.

Those who are interested should email msmoviepr@gmail.com with a photo, name, height and weight, and direct contact number.

Participants must also be able to attend a “COVID test” on November 11, at the base camp location.

