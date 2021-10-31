Win Stuff
Mobile-Bouie residents demand answers in teen shootings

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 31, 2021
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in the Mobile Street-Bouie Street areas of Hattiesburg are demanding a full investigation into a shooting at a teen party last Saturday night.

Two people were hit by gunfire.

Witnesses say it took place in a parking lot area between the Eureka School and Graham’s One Stop Shop convenience store.

No arrests have been made yet.

Saturday, city officials and members of the Mobile-Bouie Neighborhood Association met to try to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“These were teenagers with guns and we are certainly concerned about that issue alone and people were severely injured and we’re concerned about that and we want to prevent that from ever happening again,” said Melvin Williams, president of the Mobile-Bouie Neighborhood Association.

“We’ve got to do something about (the violence) and that’s why I’m so concerned about my neighborhood,” said Bonnie Adams, a concerned resident who attended the meeting.

Ann Jones, Hattiesburg’s chief administrative officer, said that police patrols have been increased in the Mobile Street area.

She also said revisions may soon be made to the city’s permits for block parties.

Meanwhile, Hattiesburg police are hoping someone will come forward with information about the case.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Mud Run runs successfully
Party shots disturbing
Hardy Street improvement project set
