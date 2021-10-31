Identified: Lumberton victim as well as trio charged in her death

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) – The name of a woman killed in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Lumberton was identified Sunday afternoon.

Three Hattiesburg men who been arrested and charged in the incident were identified after making first appearances before Lamar County Justice Court Judge Bill Anderson Sunday night.

Kayla Milon, 24, of Purvis died from a gunshot wound Saturday morning, Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne said.

Milon was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle at a large gathering off Myrick Avenue in Lumberton when gunfire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Milon was wounded and later died. Another woman in the vehicle was grazed by a bullet.

Three men were arrested Saturday morning and charged by the Lumberton police.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel had declined to release the trio’s names, wanting to wait until they were formally charged during first appearance.

That happened Sunday night.

The three men charged with murder and aggravated assault are:

Samuel Lee Smith, 19, Hattiesburg

Michael Evon Jones, 21, Hattiesburg

Javelton Terrell Easterling, 24, Hattiesburg

The three were denied bond by Anderson and returned to the Lamar County Jail.

