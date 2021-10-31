Win Stuff
Landscaping, sidewalk project beginning Monday along Hardy St.

The City of Hattiesburg will start a sidewalk installation/landscaping project Monday along Hardy Street.(Matt Wilde/KCRG)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The City of Hattiesburg will begin Monday a project that will install sidewalks along Hardy Street

The “Hardy Street Improvements Project,” which will extend from 34th Avenue east to U.S. 49, also will provide landscaping upgrades.

Depending on the weather, the $1 million project is slated to be complete by May 2022.

Any lane closures necessary for work to be completed will take place at night or on the weekends.

However, some travel inconveniences may be unavoidable. Pedestrians and motorists are encouraged to use caution when in and around the work zone.

Awarded to Webster Electric, the project is funded by a Transportation Alternatives Program grant presented to the University of Southern Mississippi through the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The grant funding requires a local match, which is shared between USM, the City of Hattiesburg, the Area Development Partnership, the Convention Commission, Forrest County, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic.

For additional photos and details, visit: https://www.hattiesburgms.com/news-updates/hardy-street-improvements-project-to-begin-on-november-1/.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

