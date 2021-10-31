Win Stuff
Jones County sheriff debuts advocate’s cruiser this weekend

By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department rolled out its new patrol cruiser this weekend, a car that is sure to catch the eye of any passerby.

The cruiser is dedicated to the use of JCSD’s victim’s advocate office, to bring awareness to a Pandora’s box of social ills.

The four-tone exterior paint job is unique, with each color representing a different crime, including:

Purple: Domestic violence

Teal: Sexual assault

Royal blue: Child abuse

Yellow: Stalking.

; Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

