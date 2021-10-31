Win Stuff
Expecting cooler temps during a relatively dry week

By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – Good evening, Pine Belt!

Saturday has been a dreary day in this neck of the woods, with overcast skies and nippy temperatures.

Sunday’s high temperature was 62 degrees, with a low of 51 degrees Saturday.

As we move into Sunday, we’ll see a clearing move into the area, The Sunday high temperature will be 72 degrees, while the low is expected to dip to 48 degrees.

Monday starts the week off nicely, with a high temperature of 74 degrees and a low of 49 degrees.

Tuesday remains in the same moderate temperature ranges, with a high of 74 degrees and a low of 50 degrees.

Expect to see some clouds start entering the area on Tuesday, though Wednesday remains moderate, with a high temperature of and a low of 47.

As we move into Thursday, we have another chance for showers, though not horribly high at 30 percent. Look for a high temperature of 66 degrees, with 51 as the low temperature.

Expect clouds on Thursday following a cold front that passes through our area.

Temperatures will fall, with cooler air moving back into the area.

Look for highs in the low-60s and lows in the upper-40s Friday, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Saturday should be another nice, crisp fall day, with high temperatures in the lows 60s and lows in the upper-40s.

Thank you for tuning into WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather team.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

