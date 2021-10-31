Cooking up competition: American Legion hosts inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - When the temperatures start to cool off, what better way to warm the body than some warm gumbo?

That’s what the American Legion thinks as it hosted its inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off Saturday afternoon.

About 10 different competitors from across the region cooked up some gumbo for judging, hoping to take home the first-place trophy and cash prize.

“We just got the auxiliary back and going and we thought for our first event it would be a kind of cool thing to do,” said Auxiliary President Stephanie Cotten. “We are raising money to get food baskets for our vets that are home so we can get them holiday treats.”

First -lace went to Brad Hearn and Kenny Lowe, named The Big Tyme Billiards Gumbo Team, who donated the money back to the family of an American Legion member. That member, who’s name was not disclosed, was killed in a motorcycle crash last week, according to Hearn.

“We felt it was a good thing to donate that money to him and his family,” said Hearn, holding back tears.

Though only one walked away with first place, many contestants were just happy to come out and support American Legion.

“We support our heroes,” said contestant Pete Blankeney. “We come support the veterans and everything like that. It’s always best to help out the veterans because they help us out all the time.”

A memorial ride for the late American Legion member will be held at Post 11 on Saturday, Nov. 6.

