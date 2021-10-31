Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - American Airlines said it was forced to cancel hundreds of flights during the weekend for weather conditions and staffing.

Reuters reported the airline had canceled more than 1,400 flights since Friday.

Tracking website FlightAware showed 612 flights, about 22%, canceled Sunday, and 543 flights were canceled with 413 delayed Saturday.

American blamed the issues in part on severe winds at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub.

“With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences,” the company said in a statement.

American said most of its customers were able to be re-booked on the same day.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights, blaming weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is investigating an early-morning Saturday shooting that left one woman dead...
3 arrested in connection to Lumberton shooting Saturday that left 1 woman dead, another wounded
Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for trick-or-treaters.
LIST: When and where to go trick-or-treating in the Pine Belt
A kitchen fire started by a cooking accident had Hattiesburg firefighters hurrying to the 200...
Cooking accident leads to serious kitchen fire
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
Eight legendary athletes chosen for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 class
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall saw his team drop its sixth...
MTSU uses turnovers to seize 35-10 win over USM

Latest News

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later...
Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party
Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the...
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Washington
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders turn to climate change on last day of summit
Sustainable aviation fuels, or SAFs, are fuels made from renewable energy sources. They could...
Air industry seeks to tackle emissions crisis