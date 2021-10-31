Win Stuff
2nd Mud Run raises funds for Habitat for Humanity

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Runners from across South Mississippi ran a muddy course for a good cause Saturday.

They took part in the second “Monster Mash Mud Run.”

It was a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

It was held on private land along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

Three races were run.

Lots of local vendors were on hand to provide food and there were plenty of games for those not running in the event.

“Thanks and a big shout out to Mr. Fred McMurry and the McMurry family, Havard Pest Control, for helping us out and supporting us and keeping this event going on,” said Chad Young, chair of the event committee for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “This was a great turnout.”

“I ran it last year and had so much fun and it’s for a good cause, so I wanted to do it again this year,” said Elena Clark, a race participant from Waynesboro. “The course is awesome, it is awesome.”

Nearly 200 runners took part in the event.

