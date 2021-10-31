2 drives in Laurel to have major systems revamped

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) – Residents of Kimberly and Katherine drives can expect to see some significant road work starting in November.

The project includes work for water, sewer and drainage systems because of recurring maintaining issues in the area. Once those systems are fixed/upgraded, the streets will be repaved.

The work is expected to last until sometime in the spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.