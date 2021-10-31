Win Stuff
2 drives in Laurel to have major systems revamped

Project in Laurel to correct drainage, water, sewage systems and then repave both Kimberly and...
Project in Laurel to correct drainage, water, sewage systems and then repave both Kimberly and Katherine drives.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) – Residents of Kimberly and Katherine drives can expect to see some significant road work starting in November.

The project includes work for water, sewer and drainage systems because of recurring maintaining issues in the area. Once those systems are fixed/upgraded, the streets will be repaved.

The work is expected to last until sometime in the spring of 2022.

