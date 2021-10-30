Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

USM looking to top MTSU for 1st time

Mason Hunt and his Golden Eagle teammates will visit Middle Tennessee State University at 2:30...
Mason Hunt and his Golden Eagle teammates will visit Middle Tennessee State University at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Red Floyd Field.(Southern Miss Athletics | Southern Miss Athletics)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi would like nothing more than to pick up its first Conference USA football win of the season Saturday.

To do so, the Golden Eagles (1=6, 0-3 C-USA) will have to accomplish another first: Beat Middle Tennessee State University.

The teams meet for the first time in seven seasons at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Get USM football scores here.

The game will be streamed through ESPN+ and can also be heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield along with channel 992 on the SiriusXM app.

USM is 0-4 against the Blue Raiders, including a loss in the 2009 New Orleans Bowl in the first meeting between the two programs.

MTSU (3-4,1-2) has won all three C-USA meetings between the schools, including a 37-31 decision at Red Floyd Field in the last meeting on Oct. 4, 2014.

After missing the second half of the University of Alabama-Birmingham contest, freshman quarterback Jake Lange is expected to be back under center against the Blue Raiders.

Lange has thrown for 561 yards in the three games he has played with three touchdowns.

Freshman running back Frank Gore Jr. leads the team with 443 yards rushing, while adding another 160 receiving yards. Jason Brownlee ranks as the top Golden Eagle receiver with 20 catches for 254 yards and a pair of scores.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
OGHS says they have taken extra precautions to continue to make sure their students, faculty...
UPDATE: People responsible for OGHS shooting threat in custody, facing charges
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Wife prays for husband’s survival following accident at Ingalls Shipbuilding
Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for trick-or-treaters.
LIST: When and where to go trick-or-treating in the Pine Belt

Latest News

Hattiesburg turned three of four takeaways into touchdowns Friday night and then hung on for a...
Hattiesburg takes down West Jones, 20-17
Gametime! - Week 10
Gametime! - Week 10
Hattiesburg turned three of four takeaways into touchdowns Friday night and then hung on for a...
Hattiesburg takes 20-17 victory over West Jones
Mason Hunt launches a punt against UTEP. earlier this season.
USM football hits the road after off week