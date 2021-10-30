USM looking to top MTSU for 1st time

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi would like nothing more than to pick up its first Conference USA football win of the season Saturday.

To do so, the Golden Eagles (1=6, 0-3 C-USA) will have to accomplish another first: Beat Middle Tennessee State University.

The teams meet for the first time in seven seasons at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The game will be streamed through ESPN+ and can also be heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield along with channel 992 on the SiriusXM app.

USM is 0-4 against the Blue Raiders, including a loss in the 2009 New Orleans Bowl in the first meeting between the two programs.

MTSU (3-4,1-2) has won all three C-USA meetings between the schools, including a 37-31 decision at Red Floyd Field in the last meeting on Oct. 4, 2014.

After missing the second half of the University of Alabama-Birmingham contest, freshman quarterback Jake Lange is expected to be back under center against the Blue Raiders.

Lange has thrown for 561 yards in the three games he has played with three touchdowns.

Freshman running back Frank Gore Jr. leads the team with 443 yards rushing, while adding another 160 receiving yards. Jason Brownlee ranks as the top Golden Eagle receiver with 20 catches for 254 yards and a pair of scores.

