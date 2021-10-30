Camp Shelby archaeologists prepare dig site for 65th reunion

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Archaeologists with the Mississippi National Guard are excavating a site at Camp Shelby that will play an important role in an upcoming reunion of World War Two soldiers.

The area was the location of a former theater, service club and post office used by thousands of soldiers who trained at the post from 1941-1945.

Among those were members of the 65th Infantry Division.

Veterans from that unit will be at Camp Shelby in two weeks for a long-awaited reunion and they plan on touring the dig site as part of that event.

“During the reunion, my office will be conducting driving tours and we’ll be visiting several historic sites on the installation that was here when they were here and this is the first stop,” said Rita McCarty, manager of the Cultural Resources Program at the Mississippi National Guard.

“As I uncover these sidewalks and these gutters here, I think will they actually remember walking on these, I hope they do,” said Brian Flynt, an archaeologist with the Mississippi National Guard.

McCarty and Flynt hope the area will one day be the site of a World War Two memorial park.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.