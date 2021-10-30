Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MTSU uses turnovers to seize 35-10 win over USM

University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall saw his team drop its sixth...
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall saw his team drop its sixth consecutive game Saturday at Middle Tennessee State University.(WDAM | WDAM Sports)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee State University scored three of its touchdowns Saturday on a fumble return, an interception return and a blocked punt as the Blue Raiders took a 35-10 Conference USA victory over the University of Southern Mississippi.

The teams combined for nine turnovers, but USM could manage just one touchdown on the day off four MTSU miscues and that came on a three-play, 39-yard drive on the Golden Eagles’ opening possession.

The Blue Raiders, who netted less than 300 yards total offense, scored 18 points off five USM turnovers in addition to the TD off the punt block.

USM’s only points after the first quarter came on a 38-yard Briggs Bourgeois field in the third period as the Golden Eagles dropped their sixth consecutive game.

USM (1-7, 0-4 Conference USA) remained winless in five games with MTSU (4-4, 2-2).

The Golden Eagles took advantage of a MTSU fumble to put the initial points on the board, with quarterback Jake Lange putting USM up 7-0 with a 13-yard scoring pass to Jason Brownlee.

It was all MTSU on the scoreboard for nearly the rest of afternoon at Red Floyd Field.

A Lange interception set up quarterback Mike DiLiello’s 6-yard touchdown run to tie the game, and four snaps from scrimmage later, MTSU blocked a punt that Tre Fluellen returned 18 yards for a touchdown and MTSU’s first lead of the game.

The lead stood at 14-7 into the second quarter until Lange was sacked stripped of the football. Jordan Branch scooped the loose ball and went 29 yards for a 21-7 halftime lead.

After USM got within 21-10 at the start of the third period, MTSU closed out the game on DiLiello’s 14-yard run and a 43 interception return by D.Q. Thomas.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for trick-or-treaters.
LIST: When and where to go trick-or-treating in the Pine Belt
OGHS says they have taken extra precautions to continue to make sure their students, faculty...
UPDATE: People responsible for OGHS shooting threat in custody, facing charges
Law enforcement is investigating an early-morning Saturday shooting that left one woman dead...
1 killed, 1 wounded in Lumberton shooting
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus

Latest News

Mason Hunt and his Golden Eagle teammates will visit Middle Tennessee State University at 2:30...
USM looking to top MTSU for 1st time
Hattiesburg turned three of four takeaways into touchdowns Friday night and then hung on for a...
Hattiesburg takes down West Jones, 20-17
Gametime! - Week 10
Gametime! - Week 10
Hattiesburg turned three of four takeaways into touchdowns Friday night and then hung on for a...
Hattiesburg takes 20-17 victory over West Jones