MTSU uses turnovers to seize 35-10 win over USM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee State University scored three of its touchdowns Saturday on a fumble return, an interception return and a blocked punt as the Blue Raiders took a 35-10 Conference USA victory over the University of Southern Mississippi.

The teams combined for nine turnovers, but USM could manage just one touchdown on the day off four MTSU miscues and that came on a three-play, 39-yard drive on the Golden Eagles’ opening possession.

The Blue Raiders, who netted less than 300 yards total offense, scored 18 points off five USM turnovers in addition to the TD off the punt block.

USM’s only points after the first quarter came on a 38-yard Briggs Bourgeois field in the third period as the Golden Eagles dropped their sixth consecutive game.

USM (1-7, 0-4 Conference USA) remained winless in five games with MTSU (4-4, 2-2).

The Golden Eagles took advantage of a MTSU fumble to put the initial points on the board, with quarterback Jake Lange putting USM up 7-0 with a 13-yard scoring pass to Jason Brownlee.

It was all MTSU on the scoreboard for nearly the rest of afternoon at Red Floyd Field.

A Lange interception set up quarterback Mike DiLiello’s 6-yard touchdown run to tie the game, and four snaps from scrimmage later, MTSU blocked a punt that Tre Fluellen returned 18 yards for a touchdown and MTSU’s first lead of the game.

The lead stood at 14-7 into the second quarter until Lange was sacked stripped of the football. Jordan Branch scooped the loose ball and went 29 yards for a 21-7 halftime lead.

After USM got within 21-10 at the start of the third period, MTSU closed out the game on DiLiello’s 14-yard run and a 43 interception return by D.Q. Thomas.

