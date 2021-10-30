Hattiesburg takes down West Jones, 20-17

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An inexperienced Hattiesburg High School football team started off the 2021 football season by dropping its first four games.

Friday night, the Tigers found themselves sitting in a first-place tie atop Region 3-5A.

Hattiesburg collected four turnovers Friday and turned three of them into short touchdown runs by quarterback Tavares Wade on its way to a 20-17 victory over West Jones High School at D.I. Patrick Stadium.

“That’s a quality win over one of the best programs in the state of Mississippi,” Hattiesburg High coach Tony Vance said. “That’s a team that doesn’t turn the ball over, so to walk away with four was huge for our defense and our football team.”

The Tigers (5-5, 5-1 Region 3-5A) won for the fifth time in their last six games while snapping the Mustangs’ seven game-winning streak and handing West Jones (7-2, 5-1) its first region loss.

“Their kids played better than our kids (Friday) night and their coaches coached better than we did (Friday) night,” West Jones coach Scott Pierson said. “That’s the bottom line.

“I think they’re a good ballclub and we’re a good ballclub, but that’s the beauty of playing the game. You don;t know who’s going to win the game on any given night, and (Firday) night, they were better than us. Period.”

With one week left in the Class 5A regular-season, Hattiesburg and West Jones are tied for first in Region 3. Laurel, Wayne County and Brookhaven high schools are tied for third place, a game behind the Tigers and the Mustangs.

The top four teams in the region move onto the postseason, and next week’s game will play a huge role in determining how five teams in contention will fit into four playoff spots.

West Jones will travel to long-time rival Wayne County Thursday night.

Brookhaven will travel Friday to Ellisville to take on South Jones High School, which picked up its first region Friday by beating Florence.

The cherry on top comes Saturday night, when Hattiesburg visits Laurel in the 100th edition of the Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug, the longest, continuously-played high school rivalry in the state.

This year’s contest returned the Jug game to the more familiar, regular-season finale after realignment placed Laurel and Hattiesburg in the same region.

“The Jug game means that much more now,” Vance said. “Saturday night, 7 p.m.. between the bricks (at Watkins Stadium), where else would you want to be then at the 100th playing of the Lil’ Brown Jug, man?”

West Jones missed a chance to clinch the region crown Friday.

“It’s football, and you’re going to win them, and you’re going to lose them,” Pierson said. “All you can do is ask your kids to compete.

“When we were down (by 11 in the fourth quarter), we could have rolled over, but we continued to play. We came up short, and that’s football.”

The Mustangs came out of the gate strong.

Hattiesburg first possession ended in a punt that pinned West Jones at its own 10-yard line.

But the Mustangs went 90 yards in nine plays, including three catches by receiver Matthew Nixon for 69 yards, to grab a 6-0 lead on Antwoine Gavin’s 4-yard run.

The Mustangs were on the move again early in the second quarter, driving to the Hattiesburg 35-yard line. But an illegal procedure call followed by four consecutive incompletions ended the threat.

After a Hattiesburg punt, West Jones appeared to be mounting another drive when the Tigers stripped away the football and Dillon Crowell recovered at the Mustangs’ 45-yard line.

On first down, Wade lateraled the ball to running back John Weathersby, who pulled up and found Devance Norman with a 47-yard pass to the 8-yard line.

Three plays later, Wade scored on a 4-yard run, and Irianna Evans’ extra point gave Hattiesburg a 7-6 lead.

West Jones answered with a nine-play, 45-yard drive that resulted in a 32-yard field by Joseph Hernandez and a 9-7 halftime lead.

But the third quarter started with Crowell’s interception and 22-yard return that set up the Tigers at the 9-yard line. Wade scored on a 1-yard on third down, and despite a missed extra point, Hattiesburg led 13-9.

West Jones turned the ball over on a sack-strip at the Tigers’ 33-yard line, and Hattiesburg put together its best march of the day that included another huge play in the passing game.

Facing fourth-and-11 at the HHS’ 27, Wade dropped back and rainbowed a 26-yard pass to Thomas Fairley to the West Jones’ 1-yard line. Wade scored two snaps later on a 1-yrda run and Hattiesburg led 20-9 with 11 minutes, 9 seconds left in the game.

An interception by Lebranden Graham stopped West Jones’s next drive, and Hattiesburg forced the Mustangs to punt on their ensuing possession.

The Tigers then turned in an eight-play, 38-yard drive that while not producing any points, rubbed more than 4 minutes off the game clock.

West Jones whirled down the field, going 77 yards to score on a 4-yard run by Joshua McDonald and a 2-point conversion pass Nixon to Jairus Keys to get within 20-17with 1:34 to play.

But Hattiesburg recovered the onside kick, and ran the clock down to 20 seconds before giving the ball back to the Mustangs, who couldn’t get out of their end of the field before the final horn sounded.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.