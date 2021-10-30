Win Stuff
Gametime! - Week 10

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It felt as if postseason football started a week early in the Pine Belt. With playoff spots on the line and region implications in play, week ten of the high school season delivered the drama.

Here’s a look at all the Thursday/Friday scores from around the area:

Friday Night Scores

  • Hattiesburg (20) West Jones (17)
  • Laurel (21) Wayne County (18)
  • Oak Grove (36) Pearl (25)
  • Bay Springs (14) Taylorsville (12)
  • Purvis (25) FCAHS (20)
  • Richton (14) Mount Olive (6)
  • Jefferson Davis County (54) St. Stanislaus (20)
  • West Marion (45) St. Patrick (24)
  • Lumberton (45) Salem (6)
  • South Jones (28) Florence (26)
  • Warren Central (42) Petal (13)
  • Jackson Prep (45) PCS (6)
  • Tri-County Academy (50) Columbia Academy (12)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (35) Hillcrest Christian (14)
  • George County (47) East Central (29)
  • Gautier (55) Pearl River Central (42)
  • Picayune (56) Long Beach (0)

Thursday Night Scores

  • Seminary (27) Perry Central (20)
  • Poplarville (42) Sumrall (0)
  • Heidelberg (55) Collins (7)
  • Columbia (41) Lawrence County (14)
  • East Marion (48) West Lincoln (0)
  • Magee (56) Crystal Springs (10)
  • Pass Christian (57) Greene County (34)
  • Raleigh (41) Hazlehurst (0)
  • Mize (36) North Forrest (8)
  • Mendenhall (19) Northeast Jones (14)
  • Bay (22) Stone (21)
  • Lake (52) Stringer (6)
  • Tylertown (45) Port Gibson (0)

