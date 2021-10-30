Gametime! - Week 10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It felt as if postseason football started a week early in the Pine Belt. With playoff spots on the line and region implications in play, week ten of the high school season delivered the drama.
Here’s a look at all the Thursday/Friday scores from around the area:
Friday Night Scores
- Hattiesburg (20) West Jones (17)
- Laurel (21) Wayne County (18)
- Oak Grove (36) Pearl (25)
- Bay Springs (14) Taylorsville (12)
- Purvis (25) FCAHS (20)
- Richton (14) Mount Olive (6)
- Jefferson Davis County (54) St. Stanislaus (20)
- West Marion (45) St. Patrick (24)
- Lumberton (45) Salem (6)
- South Jones (28) Florence (26)
- Warren Central (42) Petal (13)
- Jackson Prep (45) PCS (6)
- Tri-County Academy (50) Columbia Academy (12)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (35) Hillcrest Christian (14)
- George County (47) East Central (29)
- Gautier (55) Pearl River Central (42)
- Picayune (56) Long Beach (0)
Thursday Night Scores
- Seminary (27) Perry Central (20)
- Poplarville (42) Sumrall (0)
- Heidelberg (55) Collins (7)
- Columbia (41) Lawrence County (14)
- East Marion (48) West Lincoln (0)
- Magee (56) Crystal Springs (10)
- Pass Christian (57) Greene County (34)
- Raleigh (41) Hazlehurst (0)
- Mize (36) North Forrest (8)
- Mendenhall (19) Northeast Jones (14)
- Bay (22) Stone (21)
- Lake (52) Stringer (6)
- Tylertown (45) Port Gibson (0)
