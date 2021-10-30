Gametime! - Week 10

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It felt as if postseason football started a week early in the Pine Belt. With playoff spots on the line and region implications in play, week ten of the high school season delivered the drama.

Here’s a look at all the Thursday/Friday scores from around the area:

Friday Night Scores

Hattiesburg (20) West Jones (17)

Laurel (21) Wayne County (18)

Oak Grove (36) Pearl (25)

Bay Springs (14) Taylorsville (12)

Purvis (25) FCAHS (20)

Richton (14) Mount Olive (6)

Jefferson Davis County (54) St. Stanislaus (20)

West Marion (45) St. Patrick (24)

Lumberton (45) Salem (6)

South Jones (28) Florence (26)

Warren Central (42) Petal (13)

Jackson Prep (45) PCS (6)

Tri-County Academy (50) Columbia Academy (12)

Sylva-Bay Academy (35) Hillcrest Christian (14)

George County (47) East Central (29)

Gautier (55) Pearl River Central (42)

Picayune (56) Long Beach (0)

Thursday Night Scores

Seminary (27) Perry Central (20)

Poplarville (42) Sumrall (0)

Heidelberg (55) Collins (7)

Columbia (41) Lawrence County (14)

East Marion (48) West Lincoln (0)

Magee (56) Crystal Springs (10)

Pass Christian (57) Greene County (34)

Raleigh (41) Hazlehurst (0)

Mize (36) North Forrest (8)

Mendenhall (19) Northeast Jones (14)

Bay (22) Stone (21)

Lake (52) Stringer (6)

Tylertown (45) Port Gibson (0)

