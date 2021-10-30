Win Stuff
3rd race added to Habitat’s ‘Monster Mash Mud Run’

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A third race has been added to an upcoming annual event to benefit Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

An 11 a.m. run will take place Saturday at the 2nd “Monster Mash Mud Run.”

It’s happening behind Cow and Coop on Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

The 11 a.m. run will be both a 5K and 10K event.

Two other runs are scheduled for earlier Saturday morning.

A 10K will begin at 9 a.m. and a 5K will start at 10 a.m.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 8 a.m.

“We’ve had to add a third heat for those who want to register on the day of the event,” said Akwete Muhammad, fundraising coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “Their heat is going to be at 11 a.m.”

Muhammad says more than 120 runners have already registered for the event.

