1 killed, 1 wounded in Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ An investigation continues into an early-morning shooting that left a woman dead and another one wounded.

Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rodgers said he and his wife woke to “music” followed quickly by “loud gunfire” just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

“We could hear people screaming,” Rodgers said. “When we looked out the window, we could see people running. One man was running with what looked like a long gun.”

Rogers said he saw two vehicles wrecked on Myrick Avenue “near the ambulance where they were working on the young lady.”

Rogers said he’s been told that one woman died while a second was wounded.

“Just grazed,” Rodgers said.

About a two-block area had been cordoned off, centered on Myrick Avenue and Ninth Street, Rodgers said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. Rodgers said he did not know if any arrests had been made.

“I know they’re busy with the investigation,” Rodgers said.

The story will be updated as more details become available.

