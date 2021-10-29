Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Waynesboro Zombie Walk returns to the Wayne County Fair Grounds

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Zombie Walk returns to the Wayne County Fair Grounds on Friday night and runs through Saturday.

The annual event gives families living in the area an opportunity to come out and enjoy a family-friendly Halloween-themed evening.

Doors open each night at 5:30 p.m. and will stay open until everyone has been allowed to go through all the attractions.

Admission is free, which includes inflatable jumps and games for the kids to enjoy and Girl Scouts will be handing out candy for as long as supplies last.

Food vendors will be located inside the event area and on Saturday, a car show will be held starting at 2 p.m.

Tickets to get into the “Haunted Asylum” and the “Zombie Dance” costs $5 each.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the American Heart Association to help bring awareness of heart disease.

The Waynesboro Zombie Walk was founded in 2012 by Raymond Wolfe, who said he just wanted to give the people in the area a fun-filled occasion to enjoy.

“We do this for the community, we do it for the children and we do it for the parents to have a safe place for the children to come and do things,” Wolfe said.

“It’s kid-friendly and it’s got everything you could want in a Halloween setting.”

“If you’ve been to the Zombie Walk then you know what it’s like, you know it’s a great time. If you haven’t been here, you should check it out because you’ll be amazed at what we’re doing,” he added.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
OGHS says they have taken extra precautions to continue to make sure their students, faculty...
UPDATE: People responsible for OGHS shooting threat in custody, facing charges
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money

Latest News

The negative light that's given to a black cat during spooky season.
How spooky season affects a black cat
Special Agent Brian Singleton answers questions during the presentation.
DEA visits Hattiesburg school for drug education presentation
Mason Hunt launches a punt against UTEP. earlier this season.
USM football hits the road after off week
The Loftin House located off Enterprise Rd.
Fieldhouse for the Homeless expanding in Hattiesburg