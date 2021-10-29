WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Zombie Walk returns to the Wayne County Fair Grounds on Friday night and runs through Saturday.

The annual event gives families living in the area an opportunity to come out and enjoy a family-friendly Halloween-themed evening.

Doors open each night at 5:30 p.m. and will stay open until everyone has been allowed to go through all the attractions.

Admission is free, which includes inflatable jumps and games for the kids to enjoy and Girl Scouts will be handing out candy for as long as supplies last.

Food vendors will be located inside the event area and on Saturday, a car show will be held starting at 2 p.m.

Tickets to get into the “Haunted Asylum” and the “Zombie Dance” costs $5 each.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the American Heart Association to help bring awareness of heart disease.

The Waynesboro Zombie Walk was founded in 2012 by Raymond Wolfe, who said he just wanted to give the people in the area a fun-filled occasion to enjoy.

“We do this for the community, we do it for the children and we do it for the parents to have a safe place for the children to come and do things,” Wolfe said.

“It’s kid-friendly and it’s got everything you could want in a Halloween setting.”

“If you’ve been to the Zombie Walk then you know what it’s like, you know it’s a great time. If you haven’t been here, you should check it out because you’ll be amazed at what we’re doing,” he added.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume.

