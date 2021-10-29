Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

USM’s Association of Office Professionals hosts ‘Cans for Collegiates’

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A University of Southern Mississippi organization needs your help filling up the campus’s food pantries.

USM’s Association of Office Professionals is sponsoring a new food drive called ‘Cans for Collegiates.’

It began a few days ago. there are several donation sites across campus.

The food drives support the Eagle’s Nest and Wesley Foundation food pantries.

Donations are also being taken on the coast for the gulf park pantry at the long beach campus.

“It’s been a difficult time here with the pandemic and the economy kind of slowing down. We’re trying to make sure that food insecurity doesn’t adversely affect our students,” said Jennifer Lewis, community service chair at USM’s AOP.

“Definitely with Thanksgiving coming up with that time of the year, that we begin to look inwardly and say we’re thankful and also, Christmas right around the corner and just getting a food drive going, peanut butter, rice and beans, canned goods (and)  pasta,” said Eric Davis, executive director of the Wesley Foundation.

The food drive will last through Nov. 5.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana

Latest News

The Hattiesburlesque show celebrates the art of burlesque, singing and dancing.
Hattiesburlesque Halloween show returns to The Thirsty Hippo
MLK Committee hosts Racial Open Discussion
MLK Committee hosts Racial Open Discussion
food drive
USM’s Association of Office Professionals hosts ‘Cans for Collegiates’
MLK Committee hosts a Racial Open Discussion
MLK Committee hosts a Racial Open Discussion