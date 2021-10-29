USM’s Association of Office Professionals hosts ‘Cans for Collegiates’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A University of Southern Mississippi organization needs your help filling up the campus’s food pantries.

USM’s Association of Office Professionals is sponsoring a new food drive called ‘Cans for Collegiates.’

It began a few days ago. there are several donation sites across campus.

The food drives support the Eagle’s Nest and Wesley Foundation food pantries.

Donations are also being taken on the coast for the gulf park pantry at the long beach campus.

“It’s been a difficult time here with the pandemic and the economy kind of slowing down. We’re trying to make sure that food insecurity doesn’t adversely affect our students,” said Jennifer Lewis, community service chair at USM’s AOP.

“Definitely with Thanksgiving coming up with that time of the year, that we begin to look inwardly and say we’re thankful and also, Christmas right around the corner and just getting a food drive going, peanut butter, rice and beans, canned goods (and) pasta,” said Eric Davis, executive director of the Wesley Foundation.

The food drive will last through Nov. 5.

