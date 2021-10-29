Win Stuff
USM football hits the road after off week

Mason Hunt launches a punt against UTEP. earlier this season.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WDAM) – After enjoying its lone bye week, the University of Southern Miss football team travels to Middle Tennessee State University for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Johnny “Red” Floyd Field.

The Conference USA game will be streamed through ESPN+ and can also be heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield along with channel 992 on the SiriusXM app.

The Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-3 C-USA) meet the Blue Raiders (3-4, 1-2) for the fourth time in the series that dates back to a 2009 meeting in the New Orleans Bowl.

Middle Tennessee has won all three meetings between the school, including a 37-31 decision at Red Floyd Field in the last meeting on Oct. 4, 2014.

After missing the second half of the University of Alabama-Birmingham contest, freshman quarterback Jake Lange is expected to be back under center against the Blue Raiders.

Lange has thrown for 561 yards in the three games he has played with three touchdowns.

Freshman running back Frank Gore, Jr. leads the team with 443 yards rushing, while adding another 160 receiving yards. Jason Brownlee ranks as the top Golden Eagle receiver with 20 catches for 254 yards and a pair of scores.

On defense, Malik Shorts continues to pace the team in tackles with 59, to go along with a pair of tackles for loss, as well as team bests of seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

Defensive back Jay Stanley has made 36 tackles.

Golden Eagle defensive lineman Josh Ratcliff is the top tackler among the players up front with 23, while Josh Carr leads the squad with four sacks.

Following the MTSU contest, the Golden Eagles return home for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 6 to take on C-USA rival North Texas.

