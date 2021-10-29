‘Trick-or-Treat at The Pete’ features candy, games for children

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Children enjoyed candy and games during an annual Halloween event held at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Pete Taylor Park.

During “Trick or Treat at The Pete” children and adults were encouraged to wear costumes.

The event also featured a costume contest.

Southern Miss baseball and softball players handed out candy and Golden Eagles baseball coach Scott Berry, dressed as a magician, did magic tricks for kids.

