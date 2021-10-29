Win Stuff
Shop Halloween costumes at Goodwill

By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can find a little bit of everything at Goodwill, including a Halloween costume!

Goodwill can be Halloween headquarters for families who don’t want to spend a lot of money on costumes.

The nonprofit has brand new and even used costumes at a discounted rate, and they have people working the floor to help put costumes together.

Just in the last four years, the organization started buying brand new goods for Halloween so people can accessorize and build costumes even bigger and better.

More than that, Goodwill’s Janet Spears says the sales during the holiday funds programs that help people who need it.

“When people donate, people shop. When people shop, it creates,” Spears said. “When it creates jobs, we’re able to change lives. So through everybody’s donation at Goodwill, we’re able to put it back on this floor and give people employment. That’s how Goodwill works. We are not just a thrift store. We are workforce development, and we train people in retail and teach them how to work with customer service and the public.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

