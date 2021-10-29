Win Stuff
MSDH holds news conference on upcoming vaccine for children ages 5- 11

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers believes the shots could be available for that group as early as November, but there are a few steps before that can happen.(wdam)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - “Make a holiday resolution. Get vaccinated,” is the statement from the Mississippi State Department of Health during a presser discussing the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

They are urging people to go ahead and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers shares the national data for children’s vaccines.

“When you look at national data for the interest in getting children in that age group vaccinated, it looks like a bit over a third of the population in parents are interested in immediately getting their children vaccinated, and maybe another third are still on the fence,” says Byers.

Early this week, independent advisers for the United States Food and Drug Administration recommended the agency issue emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in children five to 11.

Byers believes the shots could be available for that group as early as November, but there are a few steps before that can happen.

“We’ve got to wait to see for the full guidelines are from the ACP and CDC and their intention is to meet early next week. We’ve got to wait for the FDA to sign off on the emergency use authorization as well,” Byers says.

As for children ages, 12 to 17-years, Byers says there’s still work needed to get that age group vaccinated.

Byers adds Mississippi continues to lag behind the national average. At last check, 46 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mississippi has seen a total of 9 Pediatric Deaths to date from COVID-19, and MSDH ensures the best defense against the virus is the vaccination.

