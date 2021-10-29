Massive trunk-or-treat to take place in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Resurrecting Every Black Unconscious Individual Living Deceived organization based in Laurel has planned a big event to celebrate Halloween on Saturday.

There will be trunk-or-treats set up at four of the five locations across Jones County. The fifth location will host a community bonfire starting at 7 p.m.

My Store, Your Store - 1st Avenue, Laurel, MS.: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Westside Store - South 16th Street Avenue, Laurel, MS.: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

South 4Park - South 4th Avenue, Laurel, MS.: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Dubose Street Park - Dubose Street, Ellisville, MS.: 4:30 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.

Bonefire - 357 Old Hwy 15 N., Ellisville, MS.: Starts at 7 p.m.

“We’re just trying to give the people something to do this coming Saturday. And we’re actually going to be giving out things like glowsticks and buckets for those who may not have it to go trick-or-treating the next day. Just showing the people that we’re still here in the midst of everything that going on with COVID and stuff like that,” says R.E.B.U.I.L.D. Founder Darius Combest, founder of R.E.B.U.I.L.D.

Masks are recommended.

