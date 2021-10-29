Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Massive trunk-or-treat to take place in Jones County

R.E.B.U.I.L.D. organization hosting a large Halloween event, ending with bonfire
Trunk or treating in Jones County.
Trunk or treating in Jones County.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Resurrecting Every Black Unconscious Individual Living Deceived organization based in Laurel has planned a big event to celebrate Halloween on Saturday.

There will be trunk-or-treats set up at four of the five locations across Jones County. The fifth location will host a community bonfire starting at 7 p.m.

  • My Store, Your Store - 1st Avenue, Laurel, MS.: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Westside Store - South 16th Street Avenue, Laurel, MS.: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • South 4Park - South 4th Avenue, Laurel, MS.: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Dubose Street Park - Dubose Street, Ellisville, MS.: 4:30 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.
  • Bonefire - 357 Old Hwy 15 N., Ellisville, MS.: Starts at 7 p.m.

“We’re just trying to give the people something to do this coming Saturday. And we’re actually going to be giving out things like glowsticks and buckets for those who may not have it to go trick-or-treating the next day. Just showing the people that we’re still here in the midst of everything that going on with COVID and stuff like that,” says R.E.B.U.I.L.D. Founder Darius Combest, founder of R.E.B.U.I.L.D.

Masks are recommended.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
OGHS says they have taken extra precautions to continue to make sure their students, faculty...
UPDATE: People responsible for OGHS shooting threat in custody, facing charges
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money

Latest News

The negative light that's given to a black cat during spooky season.
How spooky season affects a black cat
Special Agent Brian Singleton answers questions during the presentation.
DEA visits Hattiesburg school for drug education presentation
Mason Hunt launches a punt against UTEP. earlier this season.
USM football hits the road after off week
The Loftin House located off Enterprise Rd.
Fieldhouse for the Homeless expanding in Hattiesburg