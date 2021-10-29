Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Marshall County school employee charged with inappropriate touching of child

Quess Hood
Quess Hood(Tippah Co Jail)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTS CAMP, Miss. (WMC) - A Marshall County Schools employee has been charged with two counts of lustful touching to a child, according to the Ripley police department.

Quess Hood was arrested last Tuesday by Marshall Co Sheriff’s Department to be brought back to Tippah County.

Marshall County Schools says was notified on Tuesday and Hood has been placed on administrative leave. The district said in a statement that the safety and well-being of their students is their top priority.

Superintendent Roy Lawsons says Hood is a teacher and assistant football coach at Potts Camp High School in 2019. This year he taught psychology and drivers ed for grades 9-12.

The Marshall County School District was contacted Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and notified that one of our employees had...

Posted by Marshall County Schools on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
OGHS says they have taken extra precautions to continue to make sure their students, faculty...
UPDATE: People responsible for OGHS shooting threat in custody, facing charges
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money

Latest News

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
Cities and towns across the Pine Belt are getting ready for trick-or-treaters.
LIST: When and where to go trick-or-treating in the Pine Belt
Find DIY Halloween costumes at Goodwill
Shop Halloween costumes at Goodwill
Twenty years ago this week, Mississippi got its own Armed Forces Museum.
#FlashbackFriday: Armed Forces Museum opens in 2001