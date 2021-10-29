LPD warns residents of police scam calls

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department wants you to know about a local scam call.

LPD said they have received reports of a scam where citizens receive a call asking for donations to support their local police department. They said the number also appears to be a local phone number.

The Laurel Police Department and the local Fraternal Order of Police said they are not involved in these calls. Residents should hang up the phone if they receive such a call.

For more information, call LPD at (601)-425-4711.

Posted by City of Laurel Mississippi Police Department on Friday, October 29, 2021

