LPD warns residents of police scam calls

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department wants you to know about a local scam call.

LPD said they have received reports of a scam where citizens receive a call asking for donations to support their local police department. They said the number also appears to be a local phone number.

The Laurel Police Department and the local Fraternal Order of Police said they are not involved in these calls. Residents should hang up the phone if they receive such a call.

For more information, call LPD at (601)-425-4711.

SCAM ALERT The Laurel Police Department would like to warn the public... Posted by City of Laurel Mississippi Police Department on Friday, October 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.