How spooky season affects a black cat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Spooky season is at its peak, which means the superstitions are too.

One of the most common revolves around the black cat.

“Normally people associate black cats as being bad luck. Contrary to disbelief, I believe cats bring good luck. My whole life I’ve owned my own black cats myself,” says Dykes.

Elisha Dykes works at laurels animal rescue league. She says right now, the shelter has 14 cats and 10 of them are black.

“Most times they’ll either avoid them or kill them. They don’t adopt them out for most times like cats will sit in shelters for life with being us we are no-kill shelter. So they normally do not get adopted out period,” says Dykes.

During October, the shelter has to take extra measures to make sure all their black cats are safe.

“Matter of fact, during the month of October, we do not adopt out black cats. Some people tend to sacrifice black cats during the month of Halloween. We do still have people who believe in witchcraft,” says Dykes.

As an animal lover, Dykes say it hurts her to see how black cats are treated.

Black cats are just like any other regular cat or just a cat there. They’ll love you and they will become part of your family just like a tabby cat or white cat. The main it’s just the color of their fur. They are no different than any other cat,” says Dykes.

If you would like to give a black cat a new and safe home, you can put in an application today.

However, they will not consider the adoption until the second week of November.

