Hardy Street Improvements Project set to begin Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction will begin on the Hardy Street Improvements Project on Monday, Nov. 1.

The City of Hattiesburg said the project is geared towards enhancing pedestrian pathways and landscaping from 34th Avenue, east to Highway 49.

Work will start Monday, but lanes will close at night or on the weekends if necessary for work to be completed.

Pedestrians and motorists are encouraged to use caution when in or around the work zone.

This construction is primarily a landscaping and pedestrian improvements project according to the city.

It is expected to be complete by May 2022.

The total project cost is $1 million, which is funded by a Transportation Alternatives Program grant presented to The University of Southern Mississippi through the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The grant funding requires a local match, which is shared between the University, the City of Hattiesburg, the Area Development Partnership, the Convention Commission, Forrest County, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic.

The project was awarded to Webster Electric.

