Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hardy Street Improvements Project set to begin Monday

The project is geared towards enhancing pedestrian pathways and landscaping from 34th Avenue,...
The project is geared towards enhancing pedestrian pathways and landscaping from 34th Avenue, east to Highway 49.(The City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction will begin on the Hardy Street Improvements Project on Monday, Nov. 1.

The City of Hattiesburg said the project is geared towards enhancing pedestrian pathways and landscaping from 34th Avenue, east to Highway 49.

Work will start Monday, but lanes will close at night or on the weekends if necessary for work to be completed.

Pedestrians and motorists are encouraged to use caution when in or around the work zone.

This construction is primarily a landscaping and pedestrian improvements project according to the city.

It is expected to be complete by May 2022.

The total project cost is $1 million, which is funded by a Transportation Alternatives Program grant presented to The University of Southern Mississippi through the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The grant funding requires a local match, which is shared between the University, the City of Hattiesburg, the Area Development Partnership, the Convention Commission, Forrest County, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic.

The project was awarded to Webster Electric.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
OGHS says they have taken extra precautions to continue to make sure their students, faculty...
UPDATE: People responsible for OGHS shooting threat in custody, facing charges
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money

Latest News

Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry performs a magic trick for a child during Trick or...
‘Trick-or-Treat at The Pete’ features candy, games for children
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers believes the shots could be available for that group as...
MSDH holds news conference on upcoming vaccine for children ages 5-11
'Cans for Collegiates'
USM’s AOP, Sigma Alpha Lambda hosts ‘Cans for Collegiates’
In recognition of the month, Fish Window Cleaning, a Hattiesburg based company, is donating...
Hattiesburg company cleans widows for Petal resident battling breast cancer