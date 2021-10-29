Golden Eagles claim school’s 1st C-USA West Division Title

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in program history, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are Conference USA West Division Champions. The Black and Gold earned a 1-1 draw with the UTSA Roadrunners Thursday evening, Oct. 28, in Hattiesburg. The team locked up the west division with a 4-1-3 conference record and ended the regular season with an 8-3-3 overall record.

“Looking back nine years ago and where we are today as a program, it was a lot of work that went into it. Carly Mauldin is doing an amazing job and J.P. Valadares has taken our goalkeepers to levels that we have never seen,” started Head Coach Mohammed El-Zare. “It could be done at Southern Miss. In Hattiesburg, Mississippi!”

Colombian freshman Ilana Izquierdo (Cali, Colombia-Commeva) continued her phenomenal first season, scoring the history-defining goal. Sophomore Blessing Kingsley (Carlow, Ireland-Presentation College) provided the Golden Eagles an offensive threat going forward, notching two shots.

Fifth-year senior Kendell Mindnich (Melbourne Beach, Fla.-Melbourne) had another great performance between the sticks, making nine saves after facing 17 shots and 11 on goal. Eight Golden Eagles competed for the full 110 minutes on Senior Day, with four coming off the bench.

Kingsley saw the first opportunity for the game for the Black and Gold in the 12th minute but saw her shot drift just left of the post. The Floridian keeper, Mindnich, was thrown into action in the 22nd minute making three continuous saves, denying the Roadrunners. The first half saw both teams have many opportunities but were left level at the break.

Early into the second period, UTSA took the advantage as Anna Sutter scored the opening goal in the match.

In the 68th minute, redshirt junior Tay Collum (Brandon, Miss.-UAB) set the Golden Eagles up for success, powering in a free-kick from midfield. The kick was mishit inside the box by the Roadrunners, allowing Ilana Izquierdo to volley her shot past the UTSA keeper and into the back of the net for the equalizer.

Both teams could not be separated by two overtime periods. After 110 minutes of play, the draw saw Southern Miss become C-USA West Division Champions for the first time in history.

The Golden Eagles will travel to Boca Raton, Fla. for the Conference USA Tournament starting on Monday, Nov. 1. The Black and Gold have earned a bye until the Quarterfinals on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and their opponent is still yet to be determined.

