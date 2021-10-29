Fieldhouse for the Homeless expanding in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the weather gets colder out, The Fieldhouse for the Homeless in Hattiesburg is working on a new project.

The Loftin House is a safe shelter for women and children only. It is located off Enterprise Road and will eventually feature two family rooms and eight bunks.

Loftin House Executive Director Elaine Wolverton says the need is great in the Hattiesburg area.

“We have a lot of women and children who are actually homeless here in the City of Hattiesburg. We have children who are in school, but when they get out of school, they have no idea where to stay because they’re going from place to place or looking for housing. So it’s very important that we have a place a safe place for them to come,” says Wolverton.

The Loftin House does currently host a few women, but it is still undergoing renovations. Wolverton says they are in need of volunteers and donations to complete phase one of the house.

“We have what’s called the 1,200 plus club. So if you or your organization donate $1,200, you will get your name actually on the wall of the Loftin House,” explains Wolverton.

People can donate online here or mail donations made out to Fieldhouse for the Homeless to Citizens National Bank on 4599 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg, P.O. Box 16264.

You can learn more about the project on the Fieldhouse for the Homeless Facebook Page or call (601) 554-6364.

Fieldhouse says any volunteer work or financial donations would be appreciated.

The house is in need of twin bedding, new or used towels, bathroom tissue, food items fresh or frozen, diapers and pull-ups of all sizes, playpen, toddler bed, TV, computers, female toiletries, personal hygiene items, baby items and car seats of all sizes.

“We’re going to be not only just providing them with a place to stay but trying to work with them, help them to establish goals. We’re gonna try to help identify barriers that they may be facing so we can help them overcome those barriers, job readiness classes, employability skills, case management, referrals, anything we can do to just help them,” says Wolverton.

The home is currently hosting a few women in need but is still undergoing renovations.

