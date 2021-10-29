DEA visits Hattiesburg school for drug education presentation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Opioid deaths increased by 150 percent in Mississippi last year. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics reports those drugs accounted for 324 of the 443 suspected overdose deaths.

Friday morning, Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement representatives visited a Hattiesburg school to talk about the dangers of drugs.

Special Agent Bryan Singleton is the Demand Reduction Coordinator with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He works for the New Orleans field division, which covers Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi. He says education is a big part of preventing drug use and ultimately death.

“We want to arm them with the information that they can use to make informed decisions. And one of them is the hazards of drug addiction and drug trafficking,” Singleton says.

Students at Innova Preparatory School in Hattiesburg learned how to spot drugs and the importance of saying no. The presentation was part of Red Ribbon Week. It takes place the last week of October every year.

Officials say it’s important to educate kids about the dangers of drugs and peer pressure surrounding them in a memorable way. That’s why they got to see a demonstration from a Forrest County Sheriff’s Department drug dog.

“So that gets them engaged. It gets them excited. The dogs are a great tool for us. Not only for drug detection, but also officer safety tracking and everything like that, but the kids, they get drawn to that, it opens them up they start asking questions not only about the canine but other things as well,” says Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims

Officials agree that counterfeit and dangerous drugs are a growing problem impacting the magnolia state.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy says the influx of counterfeit drugs into the state has all agencies on high alert.

“Every law enforcement is concerned about drugs it affects families throughout. Drugs do not choose one particular family. So that’s always an up-front line of concern for law enforcement. Main thing is education. And we’ll continue that education and for the kids and for different centers,” says Sealy.

Singleton says prevention education isn’t just for students.

“The DEA is promoting a ‘one pill can kill’ campaign because we’ve seen an influx of counterfeit pills coming into our nation and destroying and getting into and destroying our communities. So one pill can kill if it’s not a medication that’s prescribed or given to you by a licensed pharmacist doctor, we encourage you not to take it,” he says.

Students at the Innova prep school ended the presentation by taking the drug-free pledge.

