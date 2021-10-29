Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

D.A.R., Laurel Vets Museum honor Jones first responders

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A patriotic organization and a Laurel museum teamed up Thursday to honor police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

The Nahoula Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and volunteers with the Veterans Memorial Museum served coffee and doughnuts at the museum for National First Responders Day.

The event was held drive-thru style.

Orange juice and water were also handed out.

“We just so appreciate these young people who are serving us every single day all across Jones County,” said Cindy Rice, Nahoula Regent, Daughters of the American Revolution.

“It was just a very nice gesture on their part, a nice cool morning to come out and have a cup of coffee with them,” said Tommy Cox, chief of the Laurel Police Department.

“A lot of people don’t realize what we do and the things these guys go through on daily basis, so it feels good to know that we’re noticed by our community,” said Capt. Robert Armond of the Laurel Fire Department.

2021 is the third year for National First Responders Day.

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution marking it in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana

Latest News

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers believes the shots could be available for that group as...
MSDH holds news conference on upcoming vaccine for children ages 5- 11
'Cans for Collegiates'
USM’s Association of Office Professionals hosts ‘Cans for Collegiates’
The Hattiesburlesque show celebrates the art of burlesque, singing and dancing.
Hattiesburlesque Halloween show returns to The Thirsty Hippo
.
Hattiesburlesque Halloween show returns to The Thirsty Hippo