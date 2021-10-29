D.A.R., Laurel Vets Museum honor Jones first responders

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A patriotic organization and a Laurel museum teamed up Thursday to honor police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

The Nahoula Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and volunteers with the Veterans Memorial Museum served coffee and doughnuts at the museum for National First Responders Day.

The event was held drive-thru style.

Orange juice and water were also handed out.

“We just so appreciate these young people who are serving us every single day all across Jones County,” said Cindy Rice, Nahoula Regent, Daughters of the American Revolution.

“It was just a very nice gesture on their part, a nice cool morning to come out and have a cup of coffee with them,” said Tommy Cox, chief of the Laurel Police Department.

“A lot of people don’t realize what we do and the things these guys go through on daily basis, so it feels good to know that we’re noticed by our community,” said Capt. Robert Armond of the Laurel Fire Department.

2021 is the third year for National First Responders Day.

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution marking it in 2019.

