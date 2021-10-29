Win Stuff
Chilly and breezy today, but sunny skies return this weekend.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 50s. Today is going to be downright chilly! Highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s for this afternoon with more gusty winds between 15 to 25 mph. Skies will be cloudy all day long. Temps will fall into the low 50s for those Friday Night Football Games so a warm Jacket will feel nice. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s.

Sunshine will return to the area on Saturday. That will allow us to warm up into the upper 60s for the afternoon hours. Sunday will be beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. The weather will be perfect for those Trick-or-Treaters with temperatures falling into the low 60s during Trick-or-Treat hours.

Next week will be nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s for Monday through Wednesday.

