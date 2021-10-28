Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

World Chase Tag Phenomenon showcases growing sport in Halloween special on ESPN2

Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.
Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.(World Chase Tag)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Competitive tag continues its growth into the mainstream, as World Chase Tag is now being watched by thousands in the U.S. on the ESPN family of networks.

The latest event is a special two-hour program titled “World Chase Tag Phenomenon” airing on ESPN2 Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

The special will feature some of the greatest moments in World Chase Tag history for those who are just learning about the sport.

The show, hosted by longtime NFL running back and “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, will include the popular competitions of esports and competitive tag.

Some of the top tag competitors and esports professionals will team up to play Rocket League, and there will also be interviews with gaming content creators like Bobby Poff and Sebas Beron.

Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer will also be interviewed to discuss why he expanded beyond esports to recruit Chase Tag team GNF, who are the current world champion runners-up.

The program will re-air on ESPN2 on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department identified Robert R. Oswalt, 29, as the prime suspect.
Suspect identified in vending machine, coin laundry break-ins
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning

Latest News

Dr. Noel Mann is a professor of chemistry and physical sciences at William Carey University....
71-year-old WCU professor wins bronze at Huntsman World Senior Games
Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series
Bay Springs Bulldogs
Bay Springs, Taylorsville play for top spot in region 4-1A
Bay Springs Bulldogs
Bay Springs, Taylorsville play for top spot in region 4-1A