Woman killed in Jackson County after reported tornado touches down on highway

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s storms turned deadly in Jackson County after a possible tornado claimed the life of one person.

Authorities say it happened around 9pm on Highway 63 in Moss Point near Kinross Street, which is just south of the Escatawpa River bridge.

According to the county’s EMA Director Earl Etheridge, a woman was in a vehicle traveling down Highway 63 when the tornado spun up. The vehicle was flipped multiple times and the woman was thrown from the car, said Etheridge. A house in the area was also damaged.

Unfortunately a woman was killed on nearby Hwy 63 heading south when the storm flipped her car and she was ejected from the vehicle…according to Jackson Co EOC. pic.twitter.com/WuvMtLYk2c — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 28, 2021

These two cars were heavily damaged by the storm that apparently hit sometime around 8:30pm last night. pic.twitter.com/kRA69Uwo0M — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 28, 2021

I’m told the utility pole that was here snapped, but crews replaced it during the early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/9LINzV5dBw — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 28, 2021

A possible tornado also touched down in Pearl River County, leaving hundreds without power and debris strewn throughout the county. No injuries have been reported so far.

While both counties likely saw a tornado, that information will not be confirmed until the National Weather Service assesses the area and releases a report. Those assessments are scheduled to take place on Thursday.

We are working to gather more information about the tornado in Jackson County and will update this story once more details are available.

