USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A student died at the University of Southern Mississippi on Wednesday night.

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student Affairs DeeDee Anderson, the death happened in an “incident” near a parking garage.

The cause of death has not been released by the USM Police Department, but officials said no criminal activity is suspected.

“As longtime university staff members and as the parents of college-aged students, we sympathize with the significant and serious nature of stress and anxiety felt by students. We want each of you to know that you have significant value, we value your health and well-being, and we care for you,” read the statement to USM staff and students.

Officials said Student Counseling Services is reaching out to friends and others close to the student. Counselors will be available Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for group counseling in Room A of the R.C. Cook Student Union and for individual sessions in Union Room 227.

Other available resources include:

  • The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which can be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255.
  • If you are concerned about a friend, classmate or anyone who is part of the Southern Miss community, you may anonymously complete a CARES report.
    • If your concern requires immediate assistance, call the USM Police Department at 601-266-4986.
  • The University also offers an Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff. Through the EAP, highly trained clinicians will listen to concerns and help you or your family members with any issues, including anxiety, depression and stress.

Faculty are encouraged to be flexible for students who may have been affected by the incident.

“Again, we are terribly saddened to deliver this news this morning. We will continue to do what we can to best support you staying healthy, connected, and learning at The University of Southern Mississippi,” read the statement.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

